Son Who Leaves A Gay Lifestyle Was Saved By A Mother’s Prayer

“There is nothing like a mother’s prayer,” said Becket when he discovered his mother’s prayer letter to God that was written years ago without him knowing.

Becket always wanted to become a writer and an actor. So, after graduating from college, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue his life-long dream. And he succeeded in both.

But that wasn’t the only thing he pursued.

Becket had a series of many relationships with men for fifteen years, and embraced homosexuality. He didn’t believe in God and was solely focused on freely chasing his dreams and enjoying men’s company.

Unbeknown to him though, his mother was silently praying for his salvation.

“Your battles are won by being on your knees,” his sister once said.

A Mother’s Prayer

And indeed, his sister was right.

Because a letter his mother wrote to God pleading for him to be rescued and set free from homosexuality was recently discovered, as Becket Cook revealed in a recent episode of “The Becket Cook Show.”

“I had no idea that this was something that she was doing consistently. Because when she first found out that I identified as gay, I told her it was no big deal, she doesn’t have to worry ‘cause it’s who I am. And that was the end of it. And we never talked about it again,” he explained.

“We were very close [/i]and [i]we would talk about anything. But she never mentioned homosexuality again to me. She never said, ‘Becket, I’m worried about you.’ Or, ‘Becket, I’m praying for you.’”

“Instead she prayed, privately. Again, if I knew that my mother was praying for me I would have been offended by that because I would have felt like she was praying ‘against who I was’,” Becket continued.

Prayer Letter

He showed and read the letter entitled ‘A Prayer For Becket,’ and it is written in this way:

A Prayer for Becket



Deal aggressively with the enemy. Come against him in the all-powerful name of the Lord Jesus Christ and with the sword of the spirit, the Word of God. “Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil and he will flee from you (James 4:7). You must worship the Lord your God, and worship Him alone (Luke 4: . Hear, O Israel: The LORD our God, the LORD is One. And you shall love the LORD your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your might. And these words that I command you today shall be in your heart (Duet 6:4-6).



Be Removed in the All Powerful Name of Jesus Christ

1. Spirit of homosexuality

2. The desire for homosexuality

3. Denial of his heterosexuality

4. Remove all the blocks of the truth



We bind you, Satan, in the name of Jesus. Becket belongs to Christ.

Becket continued by stating that his mother had prayed for him on 13 separate occasions, including “a conversion of heart,” “a deep yearning for God,” and “protection against HIV and AIDS.”

What a powerful mother’s prayer indeed. But what’s even more astonishing is that God answered every prayer his mother wrote.

“It was a complete miracle that I’ve never got HIV,” he said. “The fact that God protected me… because of my mother’s prayer.”

He almost couldn’t believe that his mother prayed like this, and he wept remembering her. She died in 2016, but she will always be an inspiration.

“This whole LGBTQ thing is a spiritual battle and she knew that,” Becket said. “I urge all parents or grandparents who are dealing with this to do something like this because not only did she do this, but God answered her prayer.”

Becket is now saved and following Jesus and to that, we say “AMEN!”

following Jesus and to that, we say “AMEN!”