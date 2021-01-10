House On The Rock Pastor Yinka Akinbami Dies From COVID-19

Yinka Akinbami, a pastor at House on the Rock church, died from COVID-19 complications on Saturday, the Senior Pastor of the church has announced.

Disclosing the development on his Twitter handle, on Sunday, Paul Adefarasin, the senior pastor of the church, said the demise of Mr Akinbami is a painful one.

“Yesterday, I received the rude and shocking news of someone deeply dear to me and all of the HOTR family. The passing of Pst Yinka Akinbami has become most painful because if there truly were good men, he was certainly one. To my brother, sleep well till we meet to part no more.

“Indeed yesterday was one of the saddest and blackest days of my life….was for a bit conflicted about admitting the reality or wishing it was just a nightmare…but we remain comforted that He is in a better place,” he wrote.

Mr Adeyinka passed on after contracting the COVID-19 virus. It is unclear whether he had underlying health conditions that contributed to his death.

As of Saturday, Nigeria has recorded 99,063 confirmed cases of the infection and 1,350 deaths.

Mr Adefarasin urged his followers to take preventive measures against COVID-19.

He also solicited prayers for the wife, children and grandchildren of the deceased pastor.

“It is important to remind the community about the deadly nature of the Covid-19 and its mutant virus strains. Please do your part by following all the recommended precautions. That way, you are able to protect yourself and others who become proximal to you. God bless and keep us all,” he wrote.

Citizens are encouraged to frequently wash or sanitize their hands, maintain physical distancing, stay home when sick and avoid large gatherings.