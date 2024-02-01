Hollywood Actress Reveals How Reading The Entire Bible For One Year Brought Her Comfort

Hollywood actress Danica McKellar recently revealed the comfort she felt and the lessons she learned after she read the entire Bible in a year, saying “I really enjoyed it” and was left feeling deeply comforted.

“For me, reading the Bible, I just have to say, I felt so comforted,” McKellar said. “And oddly so, even during the chapters like getting through Job, you know, and the poor guy, he’s suffering and his friends are like, ‘Yeah, well, it’s probably your fault. It’s something you did.’”

Despite those challenging moments, “The Wonder Years” star said she still found comfort in Scripture.

McKellar, who used “The Bible Recap” to chronologically move through the Bible, said the Old and New Testaments show “God rewards faithfulness” and is “good,” likening the Lord’s relationship with humans to the tough love a parent sometimes has to show children, Movieguide reported.

She said the Bible shows the dangers of following all the wrong things, with the Scriptures encouraging an approach to life based on total humility, Faithwire reports.

“The humility becomes the reward,” McKellar said. “If I can get in touch with humility … God floods in and it just feels amazing.”