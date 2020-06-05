Gospel Musician Amy Grant Seeks Prayers As She Undergoes Open Heart Surgery

Amy Grant has been referred to as “The Queen of Christian Pop”

World-renowned Christian musician Amy Grant had open heart surgery on Wednesday to fix a heart condition she has had since birth.

This was revealed the singer’s representative who also asked her followers to pray.

“With all that is going on in our world that needs our collective prayer, please also join us in praying for Amy this week as she has heart surgery to correct her PAPVR condition,” reads a message from ‘Team Amy’ on her Facebook page Wednesday.

Doctors discovered Grant had a heart condition called partial anomalous pulmonary venous return (PAPVR) during a routine checkup. The surgery reportedly went well according to her publicist, Velvet Kelm who reported Grant’s doctor said the surgery “couldn’t have gone better,” according to Christian Post.

Grant, a six-time Grammy Award-winning singer, who has been referred to as “The Queen of Christian Pop”, first disclosed that she had this condition in February. She said her doctor had just discovered the condition at age 59, although she’s had it since birth.

“As always, I am feeling great, but the battery of tests he put me through show that I have had a heart condition since birth,” Grant wrote at the top of the year. “The first good news is that I am completely asymptomatic. The second good news is that it’s fixable, so instead of concerts and camping trips this summer, I am going to take care of my heart.”

