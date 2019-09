Kristine McGuire was a ghost hunter, medium and witch until an encounter with a demon caused her to call out on Jesus Christ.

Kristine McGuire mixed Christianity with the occult and it led her down a spooky path. Now a Christian, she is warning others about the dangers of the occult.

Watch Kristine McGuire Testimony Below

