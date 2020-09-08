Former Atheist-Satanist Comes To Jesus – Amazing Testimony

Amazing Testimony of J. Brett Prince, former Atheist-Satanist whose encounter with Jesus Christ brought him a new life and light.

J. Brett Prince, former Atheist-Satanist comes to JESUS

Sharing the testimony on his Youtube page, Brett wrote;

Testimony of my journey from Atheist to Christian. All pictures are from my life and artwork. Jesus Christ has made great changes in my personal life and home. He is waiting for you to accept Him as your Savior and experience life as intended. Thank you for watching.

“Therefore do not be ashamed of the testimony about our Lord, nor of me his prisoner, but share in suffering for the gospel by the power of God, who saved us and called us to a holy calling, not because of our works but because of his own purpose and grace, which he gave us in Christ Jesus before the ages began” 2 Timothy 1:8-9.

This is his facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/j.brett.prince