Christian author and speaker Brittni De La Mora believes that hardships and pain have purpose — a lesson gleaned from some of her remarkable and inspiring firsthand experiences.

De La Mora, a former porn star who famously left the industry behind to become a Christian, is now an author and speaker who regularly shares her faith and works to inspire people facing life struggles.

“Sometimes, hardships that come into our lives … are inevitable,” she said on a recent episode of “Let’s Talk Purity,” a show she co-hosts alongside her husband, Richard. “There was a time in my life … I actually was dating a guy who was murdered. He was stabbed in front of me.”

De La Mora went into hiding for a few days while authorities searched for the people who committed the crime, and it was there, while isolated in a hotel, that she encountered a Bible.

“I saw a Bible. I wasn’t a Christian. I was still in the porn industry during this time,” she explained. “And I remember taking that Bible … I just started reading all the scriptures that pertained to everything that I was going through, and I would write out the scriptures as they spoke to me, and I was so liberated during that time.”

Despite not yet being a Christian, De La Mora said the fear that had been overtaking her in the midst of the tragic killing started to dissipate.

“Something about the Word of God gave me so much hope, so much encouragement during one of the hardest seasons that I’ve ever been through in life,” she said.

After becoming a Christian, De La Mora more fully learned how to deal with the pain and struggles that often plague people’s lives.

In the end, she and Richard explained that “hardships are going to come” in life, but that people must keep their “faith in God.” The couple encouraged people to keep “a pure heart during hard times,” and explored a plethora of examples of the challenges that can come in life.

“There are so many things in this life right now that can affect the purity of our hearts,” Richard said early on in the “Let’s Talk Purity” episode. “We understand that there’s purpose in every season. When we understand that there’s purpose in every season, then we know there’s stuff God is trying to show us and teach us during every season.

Richard said he has learned to stop asking “God, why are you doing this?” and to start asking what God is trying to show him through difficult circumstances.

“Nothing grows our faith better than hard times,” Brittni added. “It’s when you go through hard times that God shows up.”