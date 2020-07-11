Evangelist Morris Cerullo Is Dead

Evangelist Morris Cerullo Is Dead

This was the report on Morris Cerullo Social media account yesterday,

Urgent Prayer Request:

Dear Friends, we would appreciate your immediate prayers for Dr. Cerullo who is being treated for Pneumonia at the hospital.

Please also pray for Theresa who has been working around the clock to assist in his care. She needs your prayers too for extra strength at this time.

Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers for Morris and Theresa!

Evangelist Morris Cerullo has traveled extensively around the world for his ministry, he is a father of the faith to many of today’s renowned spiritual leaders, Morris’s life has been an inspiration to many. Affectionately known as ‘Papa, he is also a prophetic voice who has personally trained more than 5 million Christian leaders, otherwise known as Nationals, around the world to reach their own countries for Jesus Christ.

Morris Cerullo was bornin October 2, 1931. He traveled extensively around the world for his ministry. He hosted Victory Today, a daily television program, and published more than 80 books.

American Pentecostal Evangelist, Morris Cerullo, has died at the age of 88.

Cerullo was born in Passaic, New Jersey to a Russo-Jewish/Italian family.

His parents died in an automobile accident when he was very young.

He was raised in various orphanages, the last being an Orthodox Jewish orphanage in nearby Clifton, New Jersey.

He converted to Christianity at age 14 with the guidance of a nurse in the Clifton, New Jersey, orphanage.

Soon after, Jewish orphanage directors restricted him from practicing certain matters of his new faith, so he ran away from the orphanage.

He began preaching the gospel at the age of 16, after claiming to have seen a vision from God, in which he witnessed people suffering torments in Hell.

He attended and graduated from divinity school in New York state in 1953, and began ministering with the help of his then soon-to-be bride Theresa.

In the early 1950s, he was ordained in the Assemblies of God.

Evangelist Morris Cerullo’s Final Crusade

After 72 years of worldwide ministry – 67 years of God-blessed marriage – celebrating his 87th birthday – and one year after receiving a supernatural death to life healing miracle from paralyzing vasculitis – international evangelist, Dr. Morris Cerullo has announced his final crusades this fall in four major North American cities and London, England (June 22-23), Los Angeles (August 24-25), Toronto (October 5-6), New York (October 12-13), Washington, DC (November 9-10).

Morris said, “God said, America needs to experience once more my supernatural power … just like I healed you, I want you to take My healing power to London – Los Angeles – Toronto – New York – and Washington, DC.” I must be faithful to the Lord! I am calling on believers everywhere to stand with me – to pray with me – mark these dates down for a great harvest of souls and make your plans to join me.” (To request complimentary commemorative tickets visit www.mcwe.com.)

Each crusade featured two, great, historic, power-packed days of impartation – salvation – healing – teaching – miracles, special music and the old-fashioned power of God!