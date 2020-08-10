Eric Metaxas Speaks On Bible Burning: Freedom Is Impossible Without Values We Got From The Bible

“We’ve forgotten that freedom is utterly impossible on the American model without the values we got from the Bible,” said Metaxas.

Too many Americans have forgotten that freedom in the U.S. is “utterly impossible” without the values that come from the Bible, said Eric Metaxas in response to the rise in attacks on churches and Christian symbols.

In an interview with Fox News opinion host Tucker Carlson on Thursday, Metaxas stressed that he wasn’t suggesting everyone living in the U.S. must identify as Christian. Instead, his point was that the Bible is more than a sacred book; it’s “what led … to freedom and self-government” that most Americans cherish.

“We’ve forgotten that freedom is utterly impossible on the American model without the values we got from the Bible,” said Metaxas, a bestselling author and radio host, in response to images of rioters burning stacks of Bibles in Portland last Friday night.

“All of the Founders understood that the Bible wasn’t just a sacred book for some people. It was what gave us the West and what led to the idea of freedom and self-government,” Metaxas said, asserting that those who are attacking the Bible and Christianity are “attacking foundational ideas” that built the nation.

In Carlson’s segment on the topic of Christianity seemingly being under attack, he and Metaxas discussed the shutting down of churches and indifference toward the rise in vandalism and torching of churches and Catholic statues.

Carlson began the segment by noting that the U.S. has long been a beacon for those seeking religious freedom.

“Since the day it was founded, the United States has been a refuge for people from around the world to worship their gods as they choose,” Carlson said. “That’s precisely why so many of our first European settlers came here. When they wrote our Constitution, in the First Amendment to the Bill of Rights, they explicitly protected religious freedom.”

Carlson then compared the state of religious freedom in the U.S. today to religious persecution in China. “America is becoming much more like what we say we hate. Many states have canceled in-person church services under the pretext of protecting the rest of us from the Wuhan coronavirus,” he said, singling out Democrat-run states of California and New Jersey that designated churches as “non-essential” unlike “abortion clinics or liquor stores” that have been deemed essential, The Christian Post reported.