Deeper Life National December Retreat 2019: Programme Schedule

Deeper Life National December Retreat 2019 is set to commence.
The General Superintendent of Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Folorunso Kumuyi, invites you to the 2019 Deeper Life National December Retreat with the theme: The Final Solution Is Jesus!
Deeper Life National December Retreat 2019 Theme: The Final Solution: Jesus!
Deeper Life National December Retreat 2019 Date: 21 – 25th December 2019
Deeper Life National December Retreat 2019 Time: 9:00am and 05:30 pm daily
Deeper Life National December Retreat 2019 Venue: Deeper Life Camp Ground And Conference Centre (DLCC)., Km 42, Lagos-Ibadan expressway, Lagos, Nigeria.
