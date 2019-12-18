Deeper Life National December Retreat 2019: Programme Schedule

Deeper Life National December Retreat 2019 is set to commence.

Deeper Life National December Retreat 2019

The General Superintendent of Deeper Life Bible ChurchPastor William Folorunso Kumuyi, invites you to the 2019 Deeper Life National December Retreat with the theme: The Final Solution Is Jesus!

Deeper Life National December Retreat 2019 Theme: The Final Solution: Jesus!

Deeper Life National December Retreat 2019 Date: 21 – 25th December 2019

Deeper Life National December Retreat 2019 Time: 9:00am and 05:30 pm daily

Deeper Life National December Retreat 2019 Venue: Deeper Life Camp Ground And Conference Centre (DLCC)., Km 42, Lagos-Ibadan expressway, Lagos, Nigeria.

Meet Jesus and Stop Searching.

