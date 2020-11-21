COVID-19: Dr. Ben Carson Recovers, Grateful For Your Prayers

“Thank you everyone for your support and prayers as Candy and I battled COVID-19. I was extremely sick…..” “Together we will be victorious. God is still in charge”

Dr. Ben Carson said Friday in a Facebook post that he and his wife have recovered from Covid-19 after announcing they tested positive earlier this month.

The 69-year-old retired physician, said in the lengthy post that he “was extremely sick,” started to feel better but soon became “desperately ill” after the symptoms accelerated.

In a Facebook post Friday giving an update on his condition, the United States Housing and Urban Development Secretary shared that he was “extremely sick”, while thanking everyone for the prayers and support as “Candy and I battled COVID-19”.

Dr. Ben Carson and Wife Candy Carson

Thank you everyone for your support and prayers as Candy and I battled COVID-19. I was extremely sick and initially took Oleander 4X with dramatic improvement. However, I have several co-morbidities and after a brief period when I only experienced minor discomfort, the symptoms accelerated and I became desperately ill. President Trump was following my condition and cleared me for the monoclonal antibody therapy that he had previously received, which I am convinced saved my life.

President Trump, the fabulous White House medical team, and the phenomenal doctors at Walter Reed have been paying very close attention to my health and I do believe I am out of the woods at this point. I am hopeful that we can stop playing politics with medicine and instead combine our efforts and goodwill for the good of all people. While I am blessed to have the best medical care in the world (and I am convinced it saved my life), we must prioritize getting comparable treatments and care to everyone as soon as possible.

There are a number of promising treatments that need to be tested, approved, and distributed (sooner rather than later) so that the economy can be re-opened and we can all return to a semblance of normalcy. Also, people should recognize that there are a number of defined steps that legally have to be taken before vaccines are released to the public and trying to cause alarm by saying dangerous shortcuts were taken only serves to stoke fear. Together we will be victorious. God is still in charge.

