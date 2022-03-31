Leaders of a Christian community in Plateau State are demanding 500 million naira in payments for destruction wrought on their farms by Fulani militants in recent attacks. The leaders of this community are calling on Nigerian authorities to compensate them and ensure justice at all levels.

Since last year, Fulani militants have killed over 300 Irigwe Christians. ICC has reported on many of these killings and on the largescale burning of houses and churches. The killing of Christians, the burning of houses, and the destruction of crops has continued,. “Crops worth 500 million naira were destroyed by the militants,” said one Irigwe Christian leader.

The National President of Irigwe Development Association, Prince Robert Ashi Dodo, said during a press conference in Jos that the Rigwe nation has been repeatedly hit by Fulani militants in 2021 and early 2022, culminating in the loss of many lives, much crops, and untold property damage.

Dodo expressed sadness at the indiscriminate grazing and display of criminality by Fulani militants in his peoples’ land.

“For the record, since February they have destroyed and damaged several dry season farm crops ranging from cabbage to tomatoes to peppers to Irish potatoes to sweet potatoes to cassava to green beans to peas. They also looted water pump machines and other farming implements in many villages. The damage done amounts to the tune of over five hundred million naira.