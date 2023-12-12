Christ Embassy Crossover Service 2024 (31st Dec. 2023) Live Stream

By
BP-Pub-1
-
0
Pastor Chris Oyakhilome
Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

Believers LoveWorld 2024 Crossover Night Service live with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

A moment to hear the New Year message from Pastor Chris. Ushering you into 2024 with great expectations, power, and purpose.

Christ Embassy (aka. Believers’ LoveWorld Incorporated), is a Bible-based Christian ministry founded by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria.

Recommended: Watch All Crossover Night Service 2024 (31st December 2023)

Save this page to watch the Christ Embassy 2024 Crossover Service live with Pastor Chris on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply