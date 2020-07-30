Catholic Archbishop Slams Catholic Church For Allowing ‘Heresy, Sodomy And Corruption’ To Run Rampant

Roman Catholic Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, a prominent critic of Pope Francis, has accused a group of Church leaders of subverting the Church from within by allowing “heresy, sodomy and corruption” to run rampant.

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, Apostolic Nuncio of the United States, reads the Apostolic Mandate during the Installation Mass of Archbishop Blase Cupich at Holy Name Cathedral, November 18, 2014, in Chicago.

The 79-year-old Vigano, in a recent interview with Vatican expert Marco Tosatti, elaborated further on what he sees as the “deep church.”

Vigano, who previously served as the Vatican’s ambassador to the United States in one of the top diplomatic positions, first coined the phrase “deep church” in a June letter to President Donald Trump in which he described it as “mercenary infidels who seek to scatter the flock and hand the sheep over to be devoured by ravenous wolves.”

According to Vigano, there’s an effort by the leadership of the Catholic Church, including the pope, to downplay the role of sodomy and homosexual behaviors in the sexual abuse of minors.

Throughout the interview, Vigano referred to Pope Francis by his given name of Jorge Mario Bergoglio.

“For Bergoglio and his entourage, sodomy is not a sin that cries out for vengeance in the presence of God, as the Catechism teaches,” Vigano said. “Bergoglio’s words on this topic — and even more the actions and words of those who surround him — unfortunately, confirm that an operation of legalization of homosexuality is currently underway and that prelates and theologians are carrying this discussion forward who have manifested without equivocation that they are unfaithful to Catholic teaching.”

After declaring that a “gay lobby” — consisting of now defrocked Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, Cardinal Joseph Tobin and others — has infiltrated the Catholic Church, Vigano spoke of “another interest of a political nature.” He alleges the interest can explain the Catholic church’s response to McCarrick, who faced allegations of sexual abuse, Christian Post Reports.

Vigano quoted from an article in Church Militant that alleged that “Francis unshackled him [McCarrick] from Benedict-imposed restrictions just weeks after becoming pope.”