Babagana Zulum Borno State governor says Christians are also members of Boko Haram, contrary to the believe that members of the terrorist group are only Muslims.

Mr Zulum made the claim at the 17th Chief Gani Fawehinmi Annual Lecture organised by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Ikeja branch at the weekend.

His new claim contradicts the mission of the outlawed group fighting to Islamize the nation. Formed over a decade ago, the rebellious group has continued to terrorise Nigerians despite killing thousands and displacing millions.

Last year, President Muhammadu Buhari expressed surprised that the group which he vowed to crush in no distant time when he took over in 2015 was still existing. This is after officials of his administration have severally claimed that the insurgents have been decimated but the terrorists are still striking hard.

They are reportedly still in control of some Nigerian territories lost to them during the administration of former president Goodluck Jonathan. Yesterday the terrorists overran a military base in Marte, Borno State while residents flee.

While speaking on Friday, Zulum revealed that the terror group which has Christian members also have foreigners in its fold.

“I’m from Borno State, and many of our children are in Boko Haram. I’m not denying the fact. But again, they are being sponsored by many people across the world. Among Boko Haram, we have white men, Asians, Africans, Muslims and Christians,” the governor said.

“We must stop seeing this insurgency as a problem of the North. The distance between Borno State and Lagos State is about 1,700km, but mind you if Borno State is not peaceful, other parts of the nation will never be peaceful. We have to unite and fight these insurgents. We have seen what happened in Libya, Iraq and other countries. Peace building and social cohesion are very important in strengthening the resilience of our communities.

“Unless we get rid of nepotism, tribalism and exploitation of religion, we will not get it right in this country. The constitution is very clear on the need for peaceful coexistence among all of us, which is why the principle of federal character is enshrined in the constitution, but it has been abused,” he added.