Biography Of Andrew Farley

Andrew Farley is an American Evangelical Christian and the Lead Pastor of Church without Religion, in Lubbock, Texas. He also serves as an Associate Professor of Applied Linguistics at Texas Tech University.

Born October 31, 1972, Andrew received a Doctor of Philosophy degree from University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign in 2000.

Farley is an international conference speaker and speaks at churches, conferences, and universities around the United States and in Canada, and has a nationwide call-in program on Sirius XM called Andrew Farley LIVE. He is known as one of the leading voices in the modern grace movement.

Farley is best known for the book The Naked Gospel (Harper Collins, 2009), which made him a bestselling author. Farley’s other books include God Without Religion, Heaven is Now, The Art of Spiritual War, The Hurt & The Healer (co-authored with MercyMe) and Relaxing with God. In addition, Farley co-authored A Climate for Change with his wife Katharine Hayhoe. In 2019, Farley published his lengthiest book to date, Twisted Scripture: Untangling 45 Lies Christians Have Been Told.

His writings have been featured on Fox News, Patheos, PBS, and several Christian networks. In November 2015, he began writing for The Huffington Post.

Since 2015, Farley has served as president of Andrew Farley Ministries, a non-profit book and media ministry based in Lubbock, TX that carries the tagline, “Jesus plus nothing. 100% natural. No additives.” His favorite Bible verse is Galatians 2:20.

He has appeared on several Christian broadcasting networks including TBN’s “Praise the Lord,” 100 Huntley Street, Christian Broadcasting Network.

Andrew Farley is married to Katharine Hayhoe, an atmospheric scientist.

Author

Farley is the author of two best-selling books, The Naked Gospel and God Without Religion, and several other books.

Recommended: List Of Books By Andrew Farley