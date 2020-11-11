Bible Translator Tortured, Shot Dead by The Army

Pastor Yeremia Zanambani was tortured by a military officer who then shot him dead

A Christian pastor and Bible translator killed in Indonesia’s easternmost region of Papua was likely tortured by a military officer who then shot him dead, a new report has revealed.

On Monday, Indonesia’s human rights commission (Komnas HAM) said that a fact-finding team believed that in late September, the military tortured Yeremia Zanambani, the pastor of the Gospel Tabernacle Church of Indonesia (GKII), hoping to extract information on stolen military weapons, CNN Indonesia reported.

The 67-year-old pastor, who was known for translating the Bible into Papua’s Moni dialect, was later found by his wife lying face down in a pen for pigs, with gunshot wounds and his left arm nearly severed.

The report described the Sept. 19 killing as “extra-judicial” and revealed that wounds from a sharp weapon were also found on the deceased pastor.

“[The findings] are based on the dying man’s account given to at least two witnesses before he died that he saw the soldier at the crime scene along with three or four other soldiers,” Mohammad Choirul Anam, a Komnas HAM commissioner, said, according to UCA News.

“The death of Reverend Yeremia Zanambani was caused by a series of acts which led to an extrajudicial killing,” Anam said, adding that the pastor died from blood loss.

The incident occurred amid escalating tension between military personnel and separatists groups in Papua, the poorest province in the country. The region has been plagued with unrest since the passing of a U.N.-backed 1969 referendum called the Act of Free Choice, which formalized Indonesia’s control over the former Dutch colony.

At the time, the Indonesian military and Papuan separatists blamed each other for Zanambani’s death, which took place shortly after the killing of a soldier and civilian in the area.

Pastor Zanambani’s murder sparked outrage among local Christians, with the Indonesian Communion of Churches calling on Indonesia’s President, Joko Widodo, to order a thorough investigation into the shooting.

