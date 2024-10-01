Christian Family Pressured to Drop Charges Of Gang-Rape Of Their 17-year-old Daughter In Pakistan

Muslims who abducted a 17-year-old Christian girl and gang-raped her for 10 days are threatening her family to pressure them to withdraw charges, even as police have failed to arrest most of the suspects, her father said.

The girl, whose identity is withheld as a rape victim, was abducted from her home in village Chak No. 87 Fateh Colony, Hasilpur, Bahawalpur District, Punjab Province, on Aug. 25, said her father, Taj Masih, a 45-year-old Catholic daily wage laborer.

“I was at work while my wife had gone to a dispensary to get her medication when our daughter went missing,” Masih told Christian Daily International-Morning Star News. “She immediately informed me, and we started searching for her.”

Most Christian Persecutions Linked To Government Corruption – Research Reveals

After some days they learned that their daughter had been kidnapped by Muhammad Asif, Nazeer Ahmad, Muhammad Yasir and Muhammad Aslam and a woman named Nazia Asif who lives in the same village, he said. Masih contacted village elders and requested they intervene.

“I’m a poor man and did not have the resources to take a stand against the influential Muslims on my own,” he said. “When the accused were summoned by the village council, they admitted that they had taken her and assured them that she would be returned to us. However, when they kept delaying her return on various pretenses, I filed a complaint with the police.”

Police on Sept. 5 found the girl, who told them that she had been gang-raped by Muhammad Yasir and Muhammad Saif, Masih said. A medical examination proved she was physically tortured and raped multiple times by the suspects, he said.

Fulani Herdsmen Kill More Christians Than Boko Haram, ISWAP In Nigeria, Report Shows

Masih said that the police have arrested Saif, but that the other suspects are still free.

“I go to the police station every day hoping for justice but return home empty-handed,” he said.

He said the suspects were issuing threats to pressure him to reach a settlement and withdraw charges.

“They are threatening me to drop the case or face the consequences, but I won’t back down,” he said. “They wronged my beloved daughter, and I will do whatever is in my power to see that they get punished for their crime.”

His poverty and Christian faith have made access to justice difficult, he said.

Persecuted Christian Who Lived In Forest While Escaping Death For His Christian Faith

“There are about 25-30 Christian families in our locality, and a majority of us are laborers,” Masih said. “We are often discriminated against due to our religion, but I was not expecting the police to treat this case with such an indifferent attitude. My daughter’s honor has been violated, and she’s been scarred for life, but it seems there’s no justice for poor Christians like us.”

Continue reading this story on Morning Star News.

From Islam To Christianity: Sarah’s Incredible Story And Faith In Christ Jesus