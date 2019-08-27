Anuri Maduwuike: Abducted Wife Of Anglican Bishop Freed

The wife of the Anglican Bishop of Ikeduru Diocese in Imo state, Mrs. Anuri Maduwuike, who was abducted by some suspected gunmen last week has been freed, praise the Lord.

wife of the Anglican bishop of Ikeduru Diocese Mrs. Anuri Maduwuike

The Bishop’s wife who was waylaid and abducted on Friday at Ekemele while returning home from Owerri, was released on Sunday by her abductors.

Maduwuike was released after an undisclosed amount of money was reportedly paid as ransom for her freedom. A source in the church who chose to remain anonymous, disclosed on Monday that the kidnappers had earlier demanded N8m ransom.

The source said “To the glory of God, our bishop’s wife has been released. She was released on Sunday. Her kidnappers had initially demanded an N8m ransom.”

Kidnappers Abduct Members Of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Sent To Deliver Ransom

“God answered our prayer and she was released unhurt. She has been reunited with her family. It was not a happy moment for the Church of God. The diocese was in a sad mood until she was released.”

Meanwhile, the bishop, Emmanuel Maduwuike, had a week before the abduction of his wife unveiled one of his books. The kidnappers apparently had thought the Bishop had raked in huge sums of money through the book launch.

Nigeria ranks 12th on Open Doors 2019 World Watch list of the 50 countries where it is most difficult to be a Christian.

Pastor Shot Dead While Preaching During Church Service

A Group Of Lions Save Christians From Execution By Islamic Militants

Pastor Brutally Beaten To Death By Hindu Extremists Comes Back to Life