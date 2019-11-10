Anglican Bishop Apologizes Over Bikini Fashion Show Held In Church (Video)

Anglican Bishop of Trinidad and Tobago, Claude Berkley, is seeking the public’s forgiveness in ‘missing the mark’ hosting the Style Week Fashion Show.

Bish­op of the An­gli­can Dio­cese of T&T, Rev Claude Berkley has ‘strong­ly con­demned’ the de­pic­tion of scant­i­ly-clad mod­els in the Trin­i­ty Cathe­dral, say­ing it was out of or­der.

He is­sued a pub­lic apol­o­gy to the An­gli­can com­mu­ni­ty, all re­li­gious or­gan­i­sa­tions, faith groups and the gen­er­al pub­lic over the em­bar­rass­ing three-night fash­ion show host­ed by Style­week Port-of-Spain.

“On this oc­ca­sion, we clear­ly missed the mark and we are deeply sor­ry! We, there­fore, seek your for­give­ness as we move for­ward in pro­claim­ing the good news of the King­dom of God,” he said.

“In­deed, the de­pic­tion of scant­i­ly clad mod­els parad­ing along the aisle of the church of­fend­ed in­di­vid­ual and col­lec­tive sen­si­bil­i­ties lo­cal­ly and in­ter­na­tion­al­ly. Let me state cat­e­gor­i­cal­ly that such a pa­rade is com­plete­ly out of or­der, in­ap­pro­pri­ate and is strong­ly con­demned. Our church has hosted fash­ion shows in the past and we have nev­er come to this sad de­te­ri­o­ra­tion of re­spect and mod­esty,” he said in a state­ment yes­ter­day.

Meanwhile, the Bishop promised an in­ves­ti­ga­tion in­to the event and said ap­pro­pri­ate mea­sures will be tak­en to en­sure it does not hap­pen again.