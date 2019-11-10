Anglican Bishop Apologizes Over Bikini Fashion Show Held In Church (Video)

Anglican Bishop of Trinidad and Tobago, Claude Berkley, is seeking the public’s forgiveness in ‘missing the mark’ hosting the Style Week Fashion Show.
Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of T&T, Rev Claude Berkley has ‘strongly condemned’ the depiction of scantily-clad models in the Trinity Cathedral, saying it was out of order.
He issued a public apology to the Anglican community, all religious organisations, faith groups and the general public over the embarrassing three-night fashion show hosted by Styleweek Port-of-Spain.
“On this occasion, we clearly missed the mark and we are deeply sorry! We, therefore, seek your forgiveness as we move forward in proclaiming the good news of the Kingdom of God,” he said.
“Indeed, the depiction of scantily clad models parading along the aisle of the church offended individual and collective sensibilities locally and internationally. Let me state categorically that such a parade is completely out of order, inappropriate and is strongly condemned. Our church has hosted fashion shows in the past and we have never come to this sad deterioration of respect and modesty,” he said in a statement yesterday.
Meanwhile, the Bishop promised an investigation into the event and said appropriate measures will be taken to ensure it does not happen again.