A Texas pro-life group is celebrating a new report that shows the number of abortions plunged 60 percent during the first month of the state’s much-debated abortion restriction.

The report from the Texas Health and Human Services shows there were 2,197 abortions in September 2021, compared to 5,404 in August. The law went into effect Sept. 1.

The drop reflects a 60 percent reduction.

The number of abortions between January and July 2021 ranged from 4,250 to 5,643.

The landmark law, which has survived Supreme Court scrutiny, prohibits abortion if an unborn baby’s heartbeat is detected. Opponents have found it difficult to challenge in court because it gives sole enforcement authority to citizens, who are allowed to sue abortion doctors who violate the law.

Texas Right to Life says the data confirms its estimates that the law saves about 100 unborn lives a day. In August, there was an average of 174 abortions a day. In September, there were an average of 73.

The law has “likely saved 15,000 children since taking effect,” Texas Right to Life says.

“The success of the Texas Heartbeat Act is embodied by every child saved,” said Kimberlyn Schwartz, director of media and communication for Texas Right to Life. “For over 150 days, our work has saved an estimated 100 babies per day. Our impact is only just beginning as more states seek to replicate our success and as we look to the Mississippi case that could overturn Roe this summer.”

The high court is considering a challenge to a Mississippi law that prohibits abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. A decision is expected prior to July.

The Supreme Court in December declined the Biden administration’s request to block the law, although the justices allowed abortion providers to continue their lawsuit against four state government employees. But even the narrow legal path okayed by the Supreme Court has proven frustrating for abortion providers to follow. Two months after the high court issued its ruling, the law remains in effect.