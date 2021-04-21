A recent appeals court ruling holds promise for Christians concerned about how quickly many colleges and universities have accepted the new orthodoxy on gender identity and seem intent to punish everyone who disagrees. The case began in 2018 when Nicolas Meriwether was disciplined by Shawnee State University for refusing to use a student’s chosen gender pronouns. While a lower court had dismissed his case for lack of standing, the 6th US Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that he can argue that his First Amendment rights were violated and that his Fourteenth Amendment right to due process had been ignored.