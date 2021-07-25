These are written that you may believe that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God. The “these” here are seven miracles that John wrote about to show the Jews of his day that Jesus was the Christ. John 20:31.

Here in order are the list of 7 Miracles of Jesus recorded in the gospel of John:

Jesus Changes Water Into Wine In Cana (John 2:1-11) Jesus Heals A Government Official’s Son In Capernaum (John 4:46-54) Jesus Heals A Lame Man By The Pool Of Bethesda In Jerusalem (John 5:1-18) Jesus Feeds 5,000 Near The Sea Of Galilee (John 6:1-13) Jesus Walks On Water At The Sea of Galilee (John 6:16-21) Jesus Heals The Man Who Was Born Blind In Jerusalem (John 9:1-34) Jesus Brings Lazarus Back From The Dead In Bethany (John 11:1-45)

The seven signs are seen by some scholars and theologians as evidence of new creation theology in the Gospel of John, the resurrection of Jesus being the implied eighth sign, indicating a week of creation and then a new creation beginning with the resurrection.