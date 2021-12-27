12/26/2021 Nigeria (International Christian Concern) – Hundreds of Muslims attended church in northern Kaduna state on Saturday to promote religious tolerance in Nigeria.

According to Tribune News, Pastor Yohanna Buru has been receiving Muslims in his church during Christmas church service for the past ten years.

“Over 500 Muslim from Kaduna, Kano, Zamfara, Katsina, Niger States and Abuja joined us at today’s Christmas service to promote peace and unity,” he said.

The celebration occurred amid increasing violence on Christians in these Northern states. In 2021, ICC named Nigeria as the country with the worst persecution against Christians in the world. Since 2000, between 50,000 and 70,000 believers have been murdered in the country.

A Muslim scholar who attended the Christmas service, Sheikh Ahmed Rufai, told the Tribune that “every Muslim worldwide respected Jesus Christ, and coming to the church to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ makes him happier”.