When We Get Home – Hymn

We are bound for the mansions of glory,

In that beautiful city of gold,

Where, beholding the face of our Savior,

It will fill us with rapture untold.

Refrain:

When we get home we’ll shout and sing

The praises of our Redeemer and King,

And make the heavenly arches ring

With the songs of home, sweet home.

‘Tis the kingdom we have now within us,

It is peace, it is comfort and joy,

And a hope in our blessed Redeemer,

Which the tempter can never destroy.

The Redeemer has wonderful power,

He is leading us on every day,

And if gladly we follow each moment,

He will keep us from wand’ring away.

We are dead to the world and its pleasure,

Our affections are centered above,

Where we own such a wonderful treasure,

‘Tis a home in the city of love.