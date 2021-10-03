Harris had the interaction with a student at George Mason University on Tuesday

VP nodded as student accused Israel of ethnic genocide against Palestinians

Harris responded to the student by saying her ‘truth should not be suppressed’

Vice President Kamala Harris nodded while a student accused Israel of ethnic genocide and then responded by saying the student’s “truth should not be suppressed.”

Although her office said Vice President Kamala Harris “strongly disagrees” with a university student who told her that Israel was carrying out “ethnic genocide,” pushing back against claims that she encouraged the student’s view, many sees this as an afterthought and a damage control after what she received a heavy backlash from the Jewish community and the supporters of Israel.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to students in a political science class at George Mason University during a surprise visit to campus in Fairfax, Virginia, Sept. 28, 2021. (Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images)

After speaking at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, to commemorate National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, Harris took questions from the audience. That’s when a female student raised questions about the money the U.S. is providing to Israel and Saudi Arabia.

“I see that over the summer there have been, like, protests and demonstrations in astronomical numbers” about the Palestinian cause, the student said. She went on to note how “just a few days ago there were funds allocated to continue backing Israel, which hurts my heart because it’s ethnic genocide and displacement of people, the same that happened in America, and I’m sure you’re aware of this.”

The student went on to allege that the money that would otherwise go to Americans struggling with housing and health care costs goes instead “to inflaming Israel and backing Saudi Arabia and what-not.”

Harris replied that she “was glad” the student brought up such concerns and went on to say her opinion should be heard in a democracy.

“And again, this is about the fact that your voice, your perspective, your experience, your truth, should not be suppressed and it must be heard, right? And one of the things we’re fighting for in a democracy, right?” Harris said.

Harris also claimed that democracy is “at its weakest when anyone is left out” of the conversation.

“Our goal should be unity, but not uniformity, right?” said Harris, later adding, “Unity should never be at the expense of telling anyone personally that, for the sake of unity, ‘Oh, you be quiet about that thing. You suppress that thing. Let’s not deal with that thing.’ That’s not unity. True unity is everyone in that room has a voice.

“The point that you are making about policy that relates to Middle East policy, foreign policy, we still have healthy debates in our country about what is the right path, and nobody’s voice should be suppressed on that,” she added.

The Backlash , trackback and aftermath of people lashing out on Vice President Kamala Harris after encouraging college student who accused Israel of ‘ethnic genocide’.

Harris had reached out to Jewish organizations after sustaining criticism from Republicans and some Jewish communal figures for not correcting the student during a visit to a political science class. Harris was on the campus Tuesday to attend a voting rights rally.

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt weighed in on Twitter.

“Just spoke with @VP office,” he said. “Glad to hear her confirm she is proud of her record supporting #Israel, and knows claim it is committing ‘ethnic genocide’ is patently false. Looking fwd to a clearing of the record so there’s no ambiguity that what that student said was hateful/wrong.”

Kamala Harris’ Niece Meena Stands with Palestinians, wants people to fight for Palestine against Israel oppression.

Meena Harris, the niece of Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, has posted an Instagram image announcing “I stand in solidarity” with the Palestinians of Sheikh Jarrah, a neighborhood in Jerusalem.

While this lingers, the question on the lips of many concerned are these; “Is VP Kamala Harris Anti-Israel”, Is she hiding it for the right time to reveal it or this is simply a case of misunderstanding?