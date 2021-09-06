Christian singer Danny Gokey expressed his opposition to vaccination mandates in the United States and issued a call for unity, warning that Satan is behind the “division” the pandemic has caused.

Gokey, whose latest album Jesus People is currently No. 1 on the Christian charts, clarified in an Aug. 28 Twitter thread that he is not against vaccinations but also does not believe that U.S. citizens should be forced by any entity to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

“If you don’t want the vaccine you shouldn’t have to,” Gokey, who is vaccinated, tweeted. “It’s the safety of this vaccine and the measures used to enforce it that I am concerned about — is it a cure? Technically ‘no’ but it is being treated like one.”

He highlighted the importance of civil dialogue regarding issues like vaccines, lamenting the fact that “conversations are no longer a thing anymore.”

“The only topic discussed is Covid and the only acceptable thought is vaccination. That’s dangerous — very dangerous,” he wrote.

Gokey said that if postings like his raise concerns, then it shows that “we have a society [that] would rather be lullabied to sleep with lies rather than be told the truth which always brings freedom.”

“My sister works in [the] medical field and is losing her job. She is also seeing horrible side effects of people who have had horrible reactions to this vaccine. I believe it will eventually be mandated,” he explained.

“Is it a cure? Technically no, but it’s being treated like one through mass coercion and manipulation, they’re using techniques that vilify and divide the vaccinated from the unvaccinated,” he noted.

The Christian artist said that he believes the vaccine will eventually be required, a move he warned will “lead to an even greater and more diabolical plan.”

“I know many people who don’t want it, now saying that they’re going to get it so that they don’t lose their job. That is coercion,” he stressed. “Unfortunately, I do believe it will eventually be mandated, that’s the end goal and will lead to an even greater and more diabolical plan.”

Gokey, who had to cancel his shows in 2020 along with many artists due to the global pandemic, revealed that he does not want to have to stop doing concerts again “because popular opinion grips our society and convinces people that they are only safe if we all get the vaccine.” He wrote that he will be deemed a “super spreader” by doing shows.

“Research proves that idea as incorrect, yet I’m seeing concerts being canceled, and makes me wonder if mine are next,” The 41-year-old noted. “The weird thing about this is that the COVID vaccine does not prevent transmission. CDC COVID vaccines won’t stop transmission. Fully vaccinated can still get, spread Delta strand it’s specifically designed in that way. Don’t believe me, research it for yourself.”

As a child, the father of four said he often wondered about the verse in Revelation that mentions that “in the last day, people will not be able to buy or sell without the mark of the beast.”

“But now I see, it will be accomplished through a crisis that will make people think they are not safe unless they get it, and many will think that those who don’t have the mark are very dangerous to society. Sound familiar?” he wrote. “It’s already happening in some areas of our country and the world, but it starts suddenly and has a birthing point.”

The pandemic and the division it has caused indicates society is “in the birthing point of the mark of the beast,” Gokey said.

“Let me stress this—I don’t believe it’s the mark of the beast yet,” he said, but acknowledged he “could be wrong.”