The news broke via a Facebook post from Minister Baltimore Scott, the staff administrator for Crenshaw’s New York operations. The post is asking for Christians worldwide to pray for healing for Price.

The post reads: “Today, I am calling on all members and friends of Crenshaw Christian Center New York and on everyone everywhere who has been touched by the teaching of Apostle Frederick K.C. Price to join in a worldwide prayer.”

The statement continues “Specifically, we need to pray for complete restoration of” Price’s heart, lungs, kidneys, and all other places of his body where the novel coronavirus may have attacked. The statement also says Price has been hospitalized for an unknown amount of time.

Price, who is 89 years old, is the founder of the Crenshaw Christian Center, a 28,000-member church in Los Angeles.

Price stepped down from ministry in 2017 and handed the Center over to his son, Rev. Fred Price, Jr.

The church was founded with just 300 members in 1973, but Price was a pastor before that.

On his website, it says he grew dissatisfied with his “personal spiritual development” before being baptized in the Holy Spirit 1970 and then becoming a student of Pastor Kenneth E. Hagin, a noted televangelist.

Price’s church slowly grew into what it is today. The church currently employs 180 people within 14 divisions including a preschool, elementary school, middle school, and high school. There are also 16 Helps Ministry or auxiliaries and organizations of the church with roughly 1799 volunteers.

One distinct part of the church’s network is the Fellowship of Inner-City Word of Faith Ministries, which was renamed to Fellowship of International Christian Word of Faith Ministries. Its purpose is to spread the gospel to urban and metropolitan areas in the U.S. Price envisioned it would be used to strengthen inner-city outreach efforts and help them keep Christians in inner cities on the straight and narrow.