A Chinese Christian who held up sign at a subway station calling for prayers for the June Fourth Incident (commonly known as the Tiananmen Square Massacre) last June was arrested and soon to be tried.

China Aid reports that the Chinese government scheduled a secret trial against brother Gao Heng on February 11. The Christian man from Guangzhou Bible Reformed Church was charged with “picking quarrels and provoking trouble.”

On June 4, 2021, 32 years after the Tiananmen Square Massacre, Gao Heng held up a sign at a station of Guangzhou Subway Line Two which reads “June 4, pray for the country.” He went missing that night. It was not until three days later that his lawyer learned about his criminal detention and his “picking quarrels and provoking trouble” charges. Gao was formally arrested in mid-July after he almost finished his detention.

Gao wants to live out his faith according to Micah: “to act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.” He is seeking justice in social and public affairs by helping petitioners speak up and guard their rights. As a result, police have summoned him in the past. He also seizes any opportunity to share the gospel with police officers and state security officials.

Please pray for brother Gao Heng and his family during this time of uncertainty especially since the government might imprison him with the trumped-up charges