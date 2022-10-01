A Texas school district has pulled the Bible, a depiction of Anne Frank’s Diary and more than 40 other books from library shelves under a new policy that requires books that were challenged as inappropriate to be examined.

The Bible

All total, 43 books were ordered removed by officials from Keller Independent School District on Tuesday, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Multiple books on the list reference transgenderism and LGBT issues. Among those are Gender Queer, I Am Jazz and All Boys Aren’t Blue.

“By the end of today, I need all books pulled from the library and classrooms,” Jennifer Price, the district’s curriculum director, told principals in an email, referencing books that were challenged by parents and community members. “More information will be sent regarding action for these books. … Once this has been completed, please email me a confirmation. We need to ensure this action is taken by the end of today.”

Classes started Wednesday.

District trustees recently approved a new policy that requires every book that is challenged to be reconsidered, according to district spokesman Bryce Nieman.

“Books that meet the new guidelines will be returned to the libraries as soon as it is confirmed they comply with the new policy,” associate superintendent John Allison told Keller principals and librarians. “We hope to be able to expedite the process and return eligible books into circulation as soon as possible.”

At least one person challenged the Bible last year due to its “sexual content, violence including rape, murder, human sacrifice, misogyny, homophobia, discrimination, and other inappropriate content,” the newspaper reported.

The version of Anne Frank’s Diary removed from the library is a graphic depiction with comic-style drawings.

The school board will consider the issue and the new policy Monday, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

The Bible was challenged last year under an old policy but approved to go back on library shelves. It – along with the other books – will now be reconsidered under the new policy.