Christian actor Stephen Baldwin thanked supporters for praying after his daughter, Hailey Bieber, suffered a blood clot in her brain.

Baldwin, 55, took to Instagram Monday morning after “not posting for a while” and said he has “been on my knees before my God as much as possible every day.”

Baldwin’s supermodel daughter, the wife of pop star Justin Bieber, is now at home recovering after suffering a blood clot in her brain, which she described as “one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through.”

The 25-year-old was released from the hospital yesterday and is reportedly resting at home.

“Thank you so much for all the prayers for the wonderful Hailey,” Baldwin said.

He then asked that everyone pray specifically for his son-in-law, who is on tour.

“Let’s keep praying for JB on tour so [that] love, peace & joy may touch this world,” Baldwin wrote.

He ended his post glorifying God: “He is my father … love Him so much as always, He’s a good father.”

On social media, Hailey Bieber revealed she was hospitalized in Palm Springs, California, after suffering a “very small blood clot” to her brain which caused a small lack of oxygen.

“[But] my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours,” she continued.

"[But] my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours," she continued.

"Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through, I'm home now and doing well. I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!" she added.

She also thanked all who “reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love.”

After undergoing several tests to see if the clot was COVID-19 related, Bieber was released from the hospital and has recovered “completely.” Her husband tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago, causing him to cancel and Las Vegas tour date. He has since recovered.

A source close to the Biebers told People magazine that the singer asked everyone to pray for his wife and “never left her side” following the scary incident.

“He was saying that he can’t lose her, that whatever it takes, he wanted the best medical treatment available,” the source said.

The Biebers, who have been married for three years, identify as Christians and are members of Judah Smith’s ministry, Churchome.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Hailey Bieber criticized the “social club” she’s experienced in some churches, saying it made her feel isolated when she and her husband had broken up after dating briefly in 2016.

“There were a lot of people in the church world that made me feel very outcast,” she said. “When did church become a social club? That was such a bad feeling.”

The couple first met as children after Baldwin introduced the two. They dated and broke up when she was 19.

The couple reconnected at a 2018 church conference in Miami, Florida, and she said her friends, along with the Smiths, were some of the few church people that stood by her side through it all.