As COVID-19 vaccines continue to roll out across the nation, certain states are reportedly considering requiring people seeking to enter businesses and churches without wearing a mask to verify their vaccination status.

The announcement was made by the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on May 18 as part of updated mask guidelines for people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to the OHA, people who have been fully vaccinated no longer have to wear face coverings indoors but will have to show a card proving full vaccination.

The vaccination card must include one’s name and date of birth, the name of the vaccine, and the date(s) the shot(s) were given.

“Fully vaccinated individuals ages 16 and older who have proof that they are fully vaccinated will not have to worry about capacity limits or physical distancing in vaccinated sections at businesses, venues and faith institutions,” the OHA wrote in a series of Tweets last week.

“Businesses, venues and faith institutions have the option to require addt’l safety protocols w/ in their vaccinated sections,” the organization continued. “All children up to age 15 wearing a face covering will be permitted in vaccinated sections if accompanied by a fully vaccinated parent/guardian.”

The measure, however, was opposed by the conservative group Freedom Foundation. The group is contending that the order is unconstitutional.

According to CBN News, Freedom Foundation sent a letter to Gov. Kate Brown (D) to rescind the vaccine verification requirement or face a lawsuit.

“The letter gives the Governor three options – rescind the order entirely, provide Oregonian’s data to justify why the guidance is necessary, or expect the matter to be resolved in court,” Freedom Foundation said in a press release last week.

Meanwhile, Liberty Counsel, a nonprofit religious rights law firm, contended that the order presents a “threat to freedom”.

“Digital health or vaccine passports along with tracking and tracing apps present a serious threat to freedom,” Liberty Counsel Founder and Chairman Mat Staver said in a statement. “Vaccine passports and tracking apps are about collecting data and control. COVID is being used to advance this dangerous threat to freedom. We must never accept vaccine passports or tracking apps as the new normal. If we do, it will be the end of freedom.”