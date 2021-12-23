Hollywood filmmaker and preacher DeVon Franklin and his wife, actress Meagan Good, announced Tuesday that they’re filing for divorce.

The couple shared identical posts on Instagram Tuesday night announcing their split. They posted a photo of themselves embracing while sitting down together outdoors with their backs turned away from the camera.

The divorce comes after nine years of marriage.

“After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected,” Franklin and Good shared in the joint statement.

“We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal,” they continued.

The couple met while working on the 2011 film “Jumping the Broom.” Franklin and Good got engaged in May 2012 after courting for a year and were married a month after their engagement.

“There’s no one at fault,” the two shared of their split, adding, “We believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love.”

“We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we’ve spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other,” the statement concluded.

There was much speculation online that the high-profile Christian couple was headed toward divorce, but as recently as Dec. 2, Franklin celebrated his wife on her new Amazon Prime series, “Harlem.”

“I’m so proud of my love @Meagangood! She’s one of the most talented actors on the planet AND she’s funnier than you may know but I’m so glad you finally get a chance to see her do it all as Camille Parks in the new Amazon show #Harlem,” the “Breakthrough” filmmaker posted on Instagram.

Good and Franklin co-wrote the book, The Wait, where theyshared the importance of waiting until marriage to be intimate.

The news of their divorce comes as a shock to many because, in 2019, Good revealed that she and Franklin were ready to start a family.

As a guest on “STEVE,” the Steve Harvey show, with her “Intruder” co-star Michael Ealy, the conversation segued into talking about whether Good and Franklin would start a family.

“I’m going to say this, and it’s funny because I usually don’t talk about it because I was one of those people who knew I would be a mother later in life,” Good told Harvey after he asked her about it. “We talk about it a lot. Like, [Ealy] basically tried to convince me to start like last year. But now I think I’m in a place now where I’m actually ready.”