Popular gospel musician, Sammie Okposo, is dead. He was aged 51.

Sammie Okposo, is dead.



Born on May 30, 1971, Sammie Okposo was an international Nigerian gospel artist. He was also a music producer, Psalmist, and CEO of Zamar Entertainment. He released his first album Addicted in 2004.

Sammie Okposo started his music career as a soundtrack producer for Nollywood in 1992. He was well-known at that time in the small circle of Nollywood actors and producers.

He later began to get more career flashpoints when he started the Sammie Okposo Praise Party, a platform that brought many up-and-coming Nigerian gospel artistes into the scene.

The Niger Delta-born music star was known for emboldening the gospel music scene by taking his music away from the quiet confines of the church.

He released his first album Addicted in 2004.