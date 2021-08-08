The Former General Overseer of the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, Revd Dr. Wilson Adebogun BADEJO has died at the age of 74. This was contained in an official statement from the headquarters of the church located in yaba, Lagos state Nigeria which was signed by the National Secretary of the church. Late Rev BADEJO served as the general Overseer of the church between 1999 and 2009. He’s a highly revered man of God who, during his lifetime was regarded as one of the greatest leader of the church of God in the country.

A SPIRITUAL COLOSSUS JOINS THE SAINTS TRIUMPHANT



“We are confident I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord.” 2 Corinthians 5:8 KJV

The Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria announces with a deep sense of loss but in total submission to the will of Almighty God, the transition to eternal glory of our dearly beloved father in the Lord, former General Overseer and faithful steward of the Most-High God, Rev. Dr. Wilson Adebogun Badejo, aged 74years.

Rev. Dr. Badejo went to be with the Lord in the early hours of Saturday August 7, 2021. He was a great achiever, an accomplished servant of God, a role model, a bridge builder, a quintessential ecclesiastical frontline leader, a gifted orator, a trail blazer, mentor, teacher per excellence, an apostle and respected family man.



Dr. Badejo served the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria in several ministerial capacities, crowning his stewardship at the apex as the General Overseer of the Church from 1999 to 2009. He was a man of many parts who was able to unlock socio-cultural gateways, and in the process successfully endeared several friends and loved ones from all works of life across the divide.



As a Church, we are greatly saddened by this heart-rending loss but quick to encourage everyone to take solace in the fact that our father in the Lord lived a fulfilling, God-fearing and impactful life while on this side of eternity, leaving behind an indelible mark in the heart of everyone who came his way.

At this trying time, we call for prayers for the family of our departed father and for the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, while also soliciting needed respect for the privacy of the W.A. Badejo family as they draw strength from above to sail through this season.



Esteemed regards,

Rev. Yomi Oyinloye National Secretary.