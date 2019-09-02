Rev. Elisha Numan Regains Freedom From Kidnappers After 15 Days

Rev. Elisha Numan of the Baptist Church in Ungwan Makeri community of Chikun Local Government Area in Kaduna state, has regained his freedom after spending 15 days in his abductor’s den.

The Baptist Pastor was released Saturday evening after an undisclosed amount was paid as ransom to the gunmen who abducted him on Wednesday August 14.

Iraqi Pastor Miraculously Survives Car Bomb Without A Scratch

“Our brother has been released by kidnappers on Saturday evening after we paid the ransom. We have been in trauma since he was kidnapped on August 14, considering the fact that he was not even feeling well.

“Since the security agencies seemed to be helpless in tackling these criminals, we can only pray to God to visit His wrath upon the criminals” a source told The Nation.

Rev. Joseph Hayab, Chairman of the Kaduna state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) also confirmed the release of Rev. Numan.

Pastor Brutally Beaten To Death By Hindu Extremists Comes Back to Life

“Rev. Elisha Numan was released on Saturday night after two weeks in captivity. He was released after a ransom was paid following series of negotiations with the bandits on the ransom.

“We thank God for His mercies, we pray for God’s intervention in the calamity that seemed to have befallen us as a nation.

“We will also continue to call on the government and the security agencies to do everything within their powers to stop the increasing rate of criminality across the country, especially the increasing wave of kidnappings in Kaduna.” Hayab said.

Rev. Numan was kidnapped with his son Emmanuel at their residence in Kaduna state. Emmanuel was later released by the kidnappers who demanded N20m for the release of his father, but got into negotiations with the family afterwards.

Nigeria ranks 12th on Open Doors 2019 World Watch list of the 50 countries where it is most difficult to be a Christian.

Kidnappers Abduct Members Of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Sent To Deliver Ransom

‘When He Refused to Deny Christ, They Cut Off His Hand’: Nigerian Christians Describe Horrific Attacks By Boko Haram