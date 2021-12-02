Redeemed Church launches dating site RedeemersConnect.org

RCCG Dating Site Website: https://redeemersconnect.org/

Why Redeemers Connect?

Redeemers Connect is exclusively for Christian singles, widows, widowers and unmarried seniors in the RCCG global family with serious intent to get married within a year or two upon enlisting as a member.

Innovative Approach for Matching

Our ‘connect to court” matchmaking algorithm has been carefully designed to take your preferences into account. We encourage honest and genuine responses so that we can match your preferences in the most accurate manner.

Genuine Profiles Guaranteed

We are committed to keeping your profile safe and ensuring that members registered on the site are genuine and active within the church community.



