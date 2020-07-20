‘Pro-life’ Is ‘Racist’ and Must Be Canceled – Rolling Stone Writer Says

A young girl prepares for the Take The Knee demonstration in solidarity with Black Lives Matter in Windrush Square, Brixton, south west London on June 10, 2020. – Britain has seen days of protests sparked by the death in police custody of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, in the United States. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Rolling Stone senior writer Jamil Smith, has argued that the word pro-life should be canceled because he believes it’s rife with racism.

“The moniker ‘pro-life,’ so often used in the service of not just misogyny but also racism, should be retired right along with Aunt Jemima and the Redskins’ team name,” Jamil wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, replying to a post by the Rev. William J. Barber II, a progressive Protestant minister and political activist.

“Ironically, the governors most willing to watch their citizens die are the ones who have used ‘pro-life’ rhetoric to compel people of faith to support the narrow interests of corporate greed & white political power,” Barber had tweeted. “COVID has revealed how the ‘pro-life’ movement is killing us.”

Smith asserted that pro-life should be retired, much like the name “Redskins,” after the Washington Redskins team announced it would be changing its name.

The accusation that the word pro-life is racist or misogynist conflicts with how many others view the pro-abortion movement and Planned Parenthood in particular, including rapper Kanye West, and NFL player, author and pro-life advocate, Benjamin Watson.

Earlier this month, West blasted the nation’s largest abortion provider, saying it was created by “white supremacists to do the devil’s work.”

“I am pro-life because I’m following the word of the Bible,” he added in an interview with Forbes magazine.

