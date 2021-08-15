The toll of the earthquake increased and rose to 227 dead, including 158 in the #South, hundreds of injured are missing.


The first interventions, carried out by both professional rescuers and members of the population, made it possible to extract many people from the rubble. Hospitals continue to receive wounded.
I extend my sympathies to the parents of the victims of this violent earthquake which caused several losses in human and material lives in several geographical departments of the country.

I mobilize all the resources of my Administration to help victims.

