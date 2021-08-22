Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife are both hospitalized after testing positive for Covid-19.

Rev. Jesse Jackson & Wife Jacqueline

“Doctors are currently monitoring the condition of both,” the Rainbow PUSH Coalition (RPC) said in a statement Saturday. “Anyone who has been around either of them for the last five or six days should follow the CDC guidelines.”

RPC is a Chicago-based international human and civil rights organization founded by Jackson, according to its website.

Jackson, 79, and his wife, Jacqueline Jackson, 77, are currently at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, the statement said.

Jackson received his first Covid-19 vaccine dose in January at an event to promote African American confidence in vaccinations, according to a statement at the time from RPC.

Due to the more dangerous nature of the Delta variant, breakthrough infections for those who are vaccinated have been reported, largely among those who are older or immunocompromised.