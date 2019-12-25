Power City International Crossover Night (31st Dec. 2019)– Live Stream

►Power City International Crossover Night With Dr. Abel Damina – Live Streaming / Live Broadcast►

Dr. Abel Damina
Dr. Abel Damina

Power City International Church is a Christ-centered Christian denomination founded by Dr. Abel Damina, with its headquarters at 98 Nwaniba Road, Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.

Save this page to watch the Live Streaming / Live Broadcast of Power City International Church Crossover Night Service 2019 live with Dr. Abel Damina, which holds on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.

