Founder and Lead Pastor of God’s House of Refuge, Pastor Ezekiel Atang is dead.

The seasoned marriage and relationship coach reportedly passed on Saturday, February 19, 2022, after suffering a cardiac arrest. Sources say he died in Onitsha, Anambra State where he went to preach at a church programme.

The ministry is yet to release a statement on his passing.

Pastor Atang is the host of Singles Frank Talk, a monthly programme for singles in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

He would have turned 50 on March 14.

Pastor Ezekiel Atang at the recently concluded 3 day program of Wordspring Gospel and Worship Centre, Onitsha, Anambra State.On his last day at the program he had to sit on a chair to preach though he was able to walk into the Church.On the previous day however, he was still boisterous as usual on his feet and at the pulpit.Shortly after that service, he went to be with the Lord.

He is survived by his wife, Pastor Dara Atang and their three children Levi, Olive and Ephraim.

