Pastor John Hagee Tests Positive For COVID-19; Seeks Your Prayers

Pastor John Hagee

Pastor and author John Hagee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an announcement made by his son, Pastor Matt Hagee.

During a livestreamed worship service on Sunday, Matt Hagee told those gathered in-person and online that his father was “diligent throughout this entire COVID pandemic to monitor his health.”

Matt Hagee said that his 80-year-old father tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday, adding that the virus was “discovered very early” and that “his medical team has him under watchful care.”

“He’s feeling well enough to be frustrated with everybody in a white coat and a stethoscope,” he said, getting applause and cheers from the in-person worshipers.

“He wanted me to tell you personally that he covets your prayers and that he asks you to pray for him daily, not only that he make a speedy recovery, but that he looks forward to seeing you again here at Cornerstone very soon.”

Matt Hagee then called upon the Cornerstone congregation to take time during the service to pray both for his father and for everyone battling the coronavirus.

“As it is a reality in our lives, we also have a promise that we serve a God who is a healer,” he said. “So let’s pray for those individuals today right now.”

In July, the Hagees and Cornerstone Christian Schools successfully filed a lawsuit to be allowed to hold in-person class instruction beginning in August despite a local government restriction.

“Plaintiffs hold a sincere religious belief and seek to educate, and have their children educated, through the in-person instruction of Plaintiffs’ religious, educational institution to further those sincere beliefs,” argued the lawsuit.

