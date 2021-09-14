Popular South Korean pastor, David Yonggi Cho, has passed on at the age of 85.

This was announced via his official website and Facebook page on Tuesday.

The announcement read, “Dr David Yonggi Cho has gone to be with Jesus. At the age of 85 (1936-2021).

“David Yonggi Cho (born 14 February 1936 as Paul Yungi Cho) is a South Korean Christian minister.

“With his mother-in-law Choi Ja-shil, he is cofounder of the Yoido Full Gospel Church (Assemblies of God), the world’s largest congregation.

“You are forever in our hearts, we thank God for your life which was lived in total submission to God.

“Let’s support his family with prayers. Continue to rest in the bosom of the Lord, God’s general.”