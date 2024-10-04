Pastor Adeboye Apologizes For Saying You Won’t Make Heaven If You Don’t Pay Tithe

The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor E.A. Adeboye has apologized for a statement he made six years ago, in which he claimed that tithe was one of the prerequisites for going to heaven, and that those who do not pay tithes would not make it to heaven.

While addressing a youth congregation on Thursday at the ongoing Youth Convention of the RCCG at the Redemption City, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogun State, the cleric said : “I’m apologizing for saying ‘If you don’t pay tithe, you won’t make it to heaven.’ I’m sorry, that’s wrong, and it’s not in the Bible. What the Bible says is, ‘Follow peace with all men, and holiness, without which no man shall see God.“

Below is a video of when Pastor Adeboye said that anyone who doesn’t pay tithe will not go to heaven.

