The 80-minute film, Light Your World, premiered online on December 31 and featured testimonies, a gospel presentation and music from Christian artists TobyMac and Maverick City Music. Andrew and Wendy Palau hosted it.

Luis Palau Film ‘Light Your World’

All total, 245,000 viewers indicated a decision for Jesus Christ, with 21,000 requesting discipleship resources from the Luis Palau Association. They received a new 50-day devotional series titled Made New, the ministry said.

The free film can be viewed at LightYourWorld.Live.

“In these dark times, we need more than empty resolutions and wishful thinking. We need true hope. And that is exactly what this program was able to offer,” Andrew Palau said. “We’re so blessed to see how God used Light Your World, and we’re praying for each and every individual whose life was changed as a result of this outreach effort.”

Light Your World included testimonies from multiple individuals, including Christian artists Danny Gokey and Darren Mulligan from We Are Messengers, and television host Myrka Dellanos.

As part of the outreach, the Luis Palau Association encouraged Christians to take a “Light Your World Challenge,” which involved a commitment to pray for five friends who are not believers. More than 10,000 Christians signed up for the challenge.

One of the goals of Light Your World was for “believers to use this event as a tool to share the Good News of Jesus Christ with their friends and family,” the ministry said.