Last month, about 2,167 people made professions of faith during a concert tour with evangelist Nick Hall and Christian music artists Chris Tomlin, Kari Jobe and Bethel Music.

Hall, the founder of Pulse Ministry, shared his tour experience with CBN News. The tour took place from August 13-23.

“Being a part of this tour and having the opportunity to share the gospel with so many people was nothing short of miraculous,” Hall told the outlet.

In a post on Instagram, the evangelist shared the testimony of a young man who gave his life to Christ following Hall’s message.

“Today, I met Jesse backstage right after I got done preaching. His grandma passed away recently and he shared that it felt he had lost his connection to God that she carried for the family,” Hall wrote. “We discussed faith and he asked some great questions.

“When he told me he believed he had a 70 percent chance of going to heaven, I asked if he would like to know how to be 100 percent. He said yes, and tonight he gave his life to Jesus,” Hall added.

In the post, Hall went on to stress that “real ministry” takes place off-stage.

“I meet so many young preachers who want to be on the stage, but I believe that if you aren’t faithful sharing Jesus right where you are, you don’t belong on a stage,” he contended. “We need to be reminded by our preachers of changed lives, of faith conversations, and the urgency of the Gospel.”

Last week, Hall led the evangelist training program “Pulse 100.” The program’s goal is to equip 100 evangelists to go out and share the Gospel.

“Through Pulse 100, we are on a mission to identify, train, and equip 100 evangelists and preachers who are committed to serve the Church by sharing the Gospel and equipping the saints,” the Pulse website reads.

Next year, Hall will hold a major outreach called “Together ’22” in Dallas, TX, at The Cotton Bowl Stadium. The event is scheduled to take place on June 24-25, 2025.