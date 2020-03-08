Nigerian Gospel Artist Preye Omayuku Is Dead

Port Harcourt based gospel musician, Preye Omayuku has gone to be with the Lord, according to reports.

Preye Omayuku was a Nigerian gospel musician who can best be described as a lady with music in her genes.

Her music style could be described as gospel infused with a blend of soul, R&B, and jazz. This does not mean that she does not occasionally venture into afro beats, reggae and highlife terrain, as long as the message in the song remains strong and Christ oriented.

Her husband Ogbami Omayuku broke the news of her demise on his personal facebook account.

The singer who is signed to Colour Blind Music died on Thursday, 5th March after a brief illness.

The passing on of Preye who recently moved to Lagos hit her fans with rude shock.

She was survived by her husband and 3 beautiful children.

Preye Omayuku family

It was gathered that Preye was hale and hearty during the just concluded Look and Live concert held in Port Harcourt which she performed in on February 22.

Biography Of Preye Omayuku

Preye has two albums; Promise Keeper, Musings and some other hit songs which includes ‘it is finished, A thousand tongues’ and many others.

A Thousand Tongues (Official Video) – Preye Omayuku

Born in Zaria, Nigeria, Preye hails from a family of very talented singers, hence, it was not much of a surprise when she began to show signs that music would play a big role in the path that God had ordained for her here on earth.

Her father was an officer in the Nigerian Military and was compelled to move around the country quite a bit as a result of the nature of his job.

After moving to the city of Port Harcourt in the early nineties, she began to play an active role in the gospel music circuit, lending her promising talent to support then up and coming gospel music acts, such as Sinach, among others as a backup vocalist in different gospel concerts that took place in Port Harcourt.