Nicaragua Shuts Down Over 1,500 Churches and Civil Society Groups

Nicaragua has revoked the registration of 1,500 non-profit organizations, the latest in a years-long crackdown in the small Central American nation.

The organizations, which include hundreds of religious groups, are accused of failing to report their financial statements for a period of between one and 35 years, according to a notice published Monday in the government gazette, La Gaceta.

Earlier this month, Nicaragua canceled the legal status of the Diocese of Matagalpa’s Caritas for alleged bureaucratic reasons, according to Vatican News. The diocese is headed by Bishop Rolando Alvarez, a vocal critic of the government who lives in exile after being convicted of charges including conspiracy and treason, according to CNN.

Civil liberties in Nicaragua have shrunk dramatically under the longtime leadership of authoritarian President Daniel Ortega, who claimed a fifth term in 2021.

In recent years, his government has arrested numerous opposition presidential candidates, journalists and human rights activists under a vague national security law.

Widespread anti-regime protests in 2018 were also met with brutal force, with Nicaraguan security forces killing hundreds of people, injuring thousands and arbitrarily detaining many, according to Human Rights Watch. Tens of thousands of Nicaraguans have fled the country.

In June, the United Nations expressed “grave concern” over the human rights situation in Nicaragua. At least 35 people have been arrested since March as part of a “crackdown on civic space,” said Nada al-Nashif, the UN Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights.

