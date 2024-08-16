Gunmen Abduct Over 20 Nigerian Medical, Dental Students

The students were en route to the Federation of Catholic Medical and Dental Students (FECAMDS) annual convention in Enugu.

The students, said to be from the University of Maiduguri and University of Jos, were traveling together when they were ambushed by gunmen around 5:30 p.m. in the Otukpo area of the state.

The spokesperson for the Benue State Police Command, SP Catherine Anene, who confirmed the incident, said an investigation had been launched into the abduction.

Identities of the 20 medical and dental students and a House Officer kidnapped by gunmen in Benue State have been disclosed.

The students were on their way to the Federation of Catholic Medical and Dental Students (FECAMDS) annual convention in Enugu.

The students, said to be from the University of Maiduguri and University of Jos, were travelling together when they were ambushed by gunmen around 5:30pm in the Otukpo area of the state.

The State police command which confirmed the incident, said investigation it had launched investigation into the abduction.

There names are:

1 Boniface Okon

2 Boniface Tizhe

3 Dondo Fabian

4 Enger Benedicta

5 Fortune Chima Umeh

6 Gabriel Jita Iwev

7 Godwin Gregory Tumba

8 John Bitrus Naga

9 Kwaghaondo Aondona Kingsley

10 Lawrence Victory Adaugo

11 Monica Ejembi

12 Ogbonna George Chukwuebuka

13 Okan Adara

14 Okopi Peter

15 Paul Nyampa Zira

16 Paul Shantong

17 Pius Samson

18 Thomas Yahaya

19 Victoria Cornelius

20 Dr Luis Mmbamonyeukwu

Pray for their release and the heighten insecurity in Nigeria expecially the Northen part.

